Honolulu EMS evaluates 2 after Waimanalo house fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said two patients refused transport to a hospital after they were evaluated for injures due to a house fire in Waimanalo on Wednesday, July 7.

EMS said a 49-year-old man was treated on scene for minor burns and a 76-year-old woman was determined to be uninjured after being evaluated. Both patients refused further medical treatment, EMS said.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) reported a building fire broke out on Kuhimana Street just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials said the blaze was under control at 8:26 p.m.

Damage estimates and the cause of the fire were not available as of Wednesday evening.

