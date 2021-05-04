Honolulu DPR announces winners of 2021 Mayor’s Memorial Day Poster Contest

File – 2021 Mayor’s Memorial Day Poster Contest winners, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 4, 2021. (Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu and the Department of Parks and Recreation announced the winners of the 2021 Mayor’s Memorial Day Poster Contest on Tuesday, May 4.

First, second and third place were selected in the divisions of kindergarten to 4th grade, 5th grade to 8th grade and 9th grade to 12th grade.

Each poster contest winner was sent a prize basket and a certificate of appreciation. The Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1st place kindergarten to 4th grade division: Anna Kang of Liholiho Elementary. (Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation photo)

2nd place kindergarten to 4th grade division: Kyla Sekine of Ali’iolani. (Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation photo)

3rd place kindergarten to 4th grade division: Malulani Anderson, home schooled. (Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation photo)

1st place 5th grade to 8th grade division: Callie Semiavage of Kapolei Middle. (Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation photo)

2nd place 5th grade to 8th grade division: Julie Kang of Punahou. (Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation photo)

3rd place 5th grade to 8th grade division: Kianaonalani Martin of Kapolei. (Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation photo)

1st place 9th to 12th grade division: Emma Kuniyoshi of Maryknoll. (Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation photo)

2nd place 9th grade to 12th grade division: Sara Kang of Kalani High. (Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation photo)

3rd place 9th grade to 12th grade division: Kobe Liang of Roosevelt High. (Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation photo)

The winners’ artwork is also posted on DPR’s Mayors Memorial Day Ceremony website here.

Congratulations to all the schools, teachers and students who participated in the 2021 Mayor’s Memorial Day Poster Contest.