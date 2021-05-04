Honolulu DPR announces winners of 2021 Mayor’s Memorial Day Poster Contest

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu and the Department of Parks and Recreation announced the winners of the 2021 Mayor’s Memorial Day Poster Contest on Tuesday, May 4.
First, second and third place were selected in the divisions of kindergarten to 4th grade, 5th grade to 8th grade and 9th grade to 12th grade.
Each poster contest winner was sent a prize basket and a certificate of appreciation. The Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The winners’ artwork is also posted on DPR’s Mayors Memorial Day Ceremony website here.
Congratulations to all the schools, teachers and students who participated in the 2021 Mayor’s Memorial Day Poster Contest.