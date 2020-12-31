Honolulu CrimeStoppers needs help identifying attempted murder suspects

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu CrimeStoppers released pictures on Wednesday, Dec. 30, that they hope will help identify two suspects in a shooting in the Kapiolani area on Monday, Dec. 28.

The shooting occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Hoolai Street and left a female victim with critical injuries.

Police released photos of the van involved and say, a passenger in the white Ford transit van fired multiple shots at the victim.

The driver and passenger have not been arrested, and anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.