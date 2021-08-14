Honolulu crews responding to Waialae Ave. house fire; Road closure in effect

FILE – Honolulu fire crews respond to a house fire on Waialae Ave in Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2021. (Gordon Fahey photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) are responding to a house fire on Waialae Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The fire was first reported at 8:06 p.m. Saturday.

The fire prompted a road closure on Waialae Avenue between Kapiolani Boulevard and Koali Road, according to City and County officials.

Fire officials could not confirm if anyone was hurt or what started the blaze as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday.