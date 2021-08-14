Honolulu crews responding to Waialae Ave. house fire; Road closure in effect

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Honolulu fire crews respond to a house fire on Waialae Ave in Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2021. (Gordon Fahey photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) are responding to a house fire on Waialae Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The fire was first reported at 8:06 p.m. Saturday.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The fire prompted a road closure on Waialae Avenue between Kapiolani Boulevard and Koali Road, according to City and County officials.

Fire officials could not confirm if anyone was hurt or what started the blaze as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories