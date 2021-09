HONOLULU (KHON2) — Changes could be coming to Oahu’s vacation rental rules.

The Honolulu County Planning Commission is weighing whether to limit permits to just a handful of resort areas, and to change the definition of short-term rental from under 30 days to under 180 days.

A hearing was set for last week but was continued to Wednesday, Sept. 8 at noon due to a large number of people signed up to testify.

For information on the draft bill and how to testify, see www.honolulu.gov/dppstr.