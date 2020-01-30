Honolulu councilwoman urges to increase gender equality in surf contests

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu city councilwoman is urging the city and state to increase gender equality in surf contests.

Resolution 2012 urges officials to adopt new rules relating to city and state permits issued to surfing contest promoters to allow the same amount of women and men to take part in surfing events held on Oahu’s North Shore.

“All around in the permits that are given out, the percentages of the amount of women that are in these events especially in the north shore is very low,” said surf contest promoter Betty Depolito.

The resolution was adopted today by the full city council.