Indulge in these fall flavors with Honolulu Cookie Company’s Fall Collection Box. (Courtesy: Honolulu Cookie Company)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Cookie Company is getting ready to say goodbye to summer and hello to fall by introducing two new flavors: Gold Chocolate Dipped Butter Macadamia and Gold Chocolate Dipped Kona Coffee.

It’s also bringing back a seasonal favorite: the White Chocolate Pumpkin cookies.

These flavors are included with the company’s Fall Collection Box of 16 cookies and Pumpkin Mini Bites Snack Pack. Both products are available in stores and online beginning Aug. 24, while supplies last.

And if you already found your flavor of choice, you can get single flavor boxes of 16 cookies online in White Chocolate Pumpkin, Gold Chocolate Dipped Butter Macadamia and Gold Chocolate Dipped Kona Coffee.

The first Honolulu Cookie Company bakery opened in 1998. Since then, it has expanded with retail locations across Oahu, Maui, Las Vegas and Guam.