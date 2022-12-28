HONOLULU (KHON2) – Only a few more days to check out the annual Honolulu City Lights celebrations.

City officials say it will conclude for the 2022 holiday season this Friday, December 30, 2022, at 10 p.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The Department Christmas Tree and Wreath Contest displays inside Honolulu Hale will close to the public for the last time this year.

“The Honolulu City Lights bring so much joy to so many people, and we’re incredibly thankful for everyone across Oʻahu who chose to spend part of the holiday season this year celebrating with us,” said Makanani Salā, the executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts. “Mahalo not only to the Friends of Honolulu City Lights and our wonderful sponsors, but also to the countless City employees who worked so hard to bring our displays to life!”

Don’t worry, you can still enjoy the large outdoor displays, including Shaka Santa and Tūtū Mele. They will remain in place until Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

City officials report the popular Christmas decorations are expected to be taken down starting Wednesday, January 4.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

To see the displays for the last time this year head to the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center and around Honolulu Hale, located at 530 S. King Street, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813.