HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s that time of year again when the city lights up the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds to bring holiday cheer to all who come near.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, the Honolulu City Lights celebrates its official opening for the season.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The 2023 theme is “We Are Hawai‘i”, and all of Hawaiʻi is invited to celebrate.

The opening night festivities are free to the public, and the event features the annual tree lighting ceremony, the Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade and the Honolulu City Lights block party.

Honolulu Hale will once again be featuring the 21-foot Shaka Santa sculpture, which sits alongside Tūtū Mele atop the fountain.

The celebration is set to take place for the entire month of December with the kickoff block party beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be food trucks and vendors will be located on Punchbowl Street and across the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds. Mayor Rick Blangiardi will officiate the tree lighting ceremony which will take place at 6 p.m.

“We hope you and your loved ones will join us as Mayor Blangiardi flips the switch to illuminate Honolulu Hale’s Christmas tree, as well as the lights and displays decorating the grounds,” said a spokesperson for the Mayor’s office.

Once the tree has illuminated the hale area, the Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade will make its way down S. King Street and will proceed past Honolulu Hale, ending at Kawaiahaʻo Street.

And if there’s a float that really catches your attention, then decorated vehicles will park at the end of the parade for public viewing until roughly 8:15 p.m.

Drivers need to be aware that the festivities may disrupt traffic as there will be traffic detours, street closures, and parking restrictions throughout Chinatown and Downtown Honolulu. You can click here to see the planned disruptions.

Opening Night Festivities include

City Lights Block Party on Punchbowl Street and across the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony at Honolulu Hale begins at 6 p.m.

Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade (from A‘ala Park to Honolulu Hale) begins at 6 p.m.

City and County of Honolulu Employee Christmas Tree Exhibition in the Honolulu Hale Courtyard is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wreath Contest Exhibition in Lane Gallery inside Honolulu Hale is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Skygate Concert on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Photo with Santa (located inside Mission Memorial Auditorium) is from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

As you can see, there will be lots of fun and activities for all who join in the fun this holiday season.