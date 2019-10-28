Honolulu City Councilmember Kym Pine announces run for Mayor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu City Councilmember Kym Pine officially announced her candidacy on Monday to become the mayor of Honolulu.

Pine is in her second four-year term as a member of the Honolulu City Council from District 1..

Pine stated, “I am running for mayor to change the way Honolulu is led. There are things happening right now that are forcing families to leave our beautiful home. New leadership is necessary to shift Honolulu’s path. Change starts now.”

“Kym is a strong, moral and intelligent leader who has the heart of the people beating within her. She knows how to solve our affordable housing and homeless crisis and the many troubling issues facing Honolulu. I know Kym to be a tireless advocate for the public interest and those who need our help the most. She truly is a new kind of leader that we desperately need and without a doubt deserve,” said Phil Hoku Harmon, one of Oahu’s most homeless, affordable housing and workforce training advocates for 40 years.

Pine revealed some of the changes she believes will improve the quality of life for Honolulu residents and reduce the cost of living:

-Increase trust and transparency at Honolulu Hale.

-Add truly affordable housing units with creative solutions.

-Reduce homelessness with housing, effective services and job training so our houseless populations have the tools they need to thrive.

-Improve quality of life by prioritizing essentials like roads that are fixed, beaches that are clean and parks that are maintained and safe.

-Prioritize funding for police, fire, emergency services and lifeguards to increase safety and reduce crime island-wide.

-Adopt creative sustainability and conservation policies to protect our beautiful island home and our people.

-Work with tourism leaders to manage the impact of our visitor industry on residents.

-Adopt innovative technologies to make working with the City efficient.

Kym previously served as vice chair of the City Council and chair of the council committee on zoning and housing.

She created and passed innovative policies to incentivize the development of truly affordable rental and for-sale housing, which will result in the production of thousands of affordable units without using taxpayer money.

Prior to her service on the Honolulu City Council, Kym served four terms in the Hawaii State House of Representatives, serving the communities of Ewa Beach, Iroquois Point, and Puuloa. From 2010-2012, her colleagues selected her as the House Minority Floor Leader.

Among colleagues at the State Legislature and the City Council, Kym is known for her tenacity and passion to get tough problems solved. Because of her willingness to listen and ability to collaborate with community members she has support from every area of the island.

The granddaughter of Filipino immigrants who came to Hawaii to work on the sugar plantations, Kym was born and raised on Oahu’s North Shore.

She attended Waialua and Moanalua high schools and the University of California-Berkeley. Kym’s father, a professor, moved to Hawaii from California when he married her mother, a nurse.

Kym lives in Ewa Beach with her husband Brian, daughter Allie, puppies Max and Mochi and two rescue cats Rocky and Pebbles.