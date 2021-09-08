Honolulu City Council urges removal of Haʻikū Stairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The fight over the future of Haʻikū Stairs, also known as Stairway to Heaven, continued on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The full City Council adopted a resolution that urged the City administration to remove the Stairs on Wednesday.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Those in favor said the community had been plagued for decades by violence, trespassing and theft. Others believed there is a way to keep the Stairs.

“Removing Haʻikū Stairs will cost at least $1 million and we will lose a unique Windward treasure forever. On the other hand, reopening the Stairs will cost Hawaii taxpayers nothing and we will save this priceless treasure to be appreciated by current and future generations.” Vernon Ansdell, Friends of Haʻikū Stairs

It is now up to Mayor Blangiardi to decide the fate of the controversial hiking location.