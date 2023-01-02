HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new year brings lots of political maintenance around the islands.

For Honolulu, City Councilmembers will be taking their oaths of office tomorrow, Jan. 3, at noon.

The inauguration will be led by Hawai‘i Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald.

Councilmember Tommy Waters of District IV was re-elected and will renew his oath.

Meanwhile, Councilmembers-elect Matt Weyer of District II, Tyler Dos Santos-Tam of District VI and Val Okimoto of District VIII will take their initial oath of office to begin their terms. It must be noted that while Dos Santos-Tam and Okimoto will be taking part in the ceremony, they were officially sworn in prior to the special full Council meeting on Nov. 29.

“We are excited to welcome three new members to join us in service to the public at the Honolulu City Council,” Waters said. “Together, I am confident we will make progress toward alleviating the housing crisis, addressing homelessness in our communities and protecting our ʻāina and our wai for future generations. We must work together as a Council to improve the lives of our local residents and ensure the health and safety of our communities.”

The ceremony will open with an oli that will be performed by Kumu Hula and Hawaiian cultural practitioner Mehanaokala Hind. The Message of Aloha will be delivered by Tyler Iokepa Gomes, and the Royal Hawaiian Band will provide traditional Hawaiian music and hula.

Those Councilmembers who are returning and who had taken their oath upon being elected in Jan. 2021 are Councilmembers Andria Tupola of District I, Vice Chair Esther Kiaʻāina of District III, Calvin Say of District V and Radiant Cordero of District VII.

Seating is limited to family of Councilmembers, but any unoccupied seats will be open to the public. The public can watch the ceremony online.

This is the first meeting for the Council for 2023, so they will be working on proposed Council rules and Committee Assignments.