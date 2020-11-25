Honolulu city council reviews increasing TheBus fare

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city is one step closer to raising bus fares in an attempt to tackle a projected budget shortfall.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The measure introduced by Honolulu City Council chair Ann Kobayashi would increase single rides for adults to $3.

Monthly passes to $80 and annual passes to $880.

Related Content City Council proposes to increase TheBus fares

For children ages 6 to 17, single rides would go up to $1.50, monthly passes to 40-dollars and annual passes to $440.

Seniors, people with disabilities, and medicare cardholders would see their prices go up to $1.25, $20, and $45 respectively.

During the measure’s hearing before the city council on Nov. 24, Department of Transportation Services deputy director Jon Nouchi revealed the department is facing a $400 million shortfall.

“Yes. We’re already looking at budget measures that we could take to stanch the loss of to stabilize the loss of our projected revenues,” said Nouchi.

Nouchi added they’re considering discussing with the next administration about possibly delaying rail operations by a year to give them more time to balance the budget.