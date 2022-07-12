HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four out of the nine Honolulu City Council seats are up for election this year.

City Council members Brandon Elefante and Carol Fukunaga have hit their term limits and are running for state senate. While Heidei Tsuneyoshi is taking on the race for Governor and Council Chair Tommy Waters is running for re-election.

“So we will see what happens, there’s certainly a lot of things for the City Council to do,” said Dr. John Hart, a political analyst. “There’s a mix of candidates who are new candidates.”

District 4 is the only race with an incumbent. Tommy Waters will head straight to the general election in November. Meanwhile, experts say District 2 is heavy with name recognition, while District 6 is stacked with seven candidates on the ballot which is the most compared to any other race. District 8 is also lined up with candidates with political experience.

The City Councilmembers streamline community concerns from the public to Honolulu Hale.

Neighborhood boards with their City Councilmember up for election said they’re looking forward to new faces, but have high expectations.

“There’s always going to be a relationship building period,” said Stephen Wood, the Aiea Neighborhood Board Chair. “It’ll be interesting to see how that goes forward, because a lot of these candidates have introduced themselves, but we need to see where the rubber meets the road with them.”

On the North Shore, residents said they want their new councilmember to continue to focus on key issues.

“Housing, land use and management of tourism are three very key issues and of course, traffic, the crime, the usual things that we’re all concerned about,” said Kathleen Pahinui, North Shore Neighborhood Board Chair.

With the primary election about a month away, mail in ballots are expected to arrive on July 26. Community members say now is the time to research the candidates.

“I encourage people to do their homework. We got five candidates in our race and do your homework. Just really look into what each of them stands for and what each of them brings to the party,” Pahinui said.

“So now is the two weeks and you need to pay attention. When you get that ballot don’t forget to vote. Remember, no vote, no grumble,” Hart said.