Honolulu City Council passes measure for increased Hanauma Bay visitor fees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It will soon cost visitors to Hawaii more than double what they used to pay to enter Hanauma Bay.

The Honolulu City Council passed a measure to raise the visitor entrance fee from $12 to $25 per person on Wednesday, June 2.

Kama’aina can still enter the nature preserve for free under the new measure but must pay $1 to park a vehicle.

The measure will go into effect on Thursday, July 1, if signed by Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

The City recently implemented an online reservation system for the nature preserve.

