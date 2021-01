HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five new and four returning members of the Honolulu City Council are sworn in on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

The new councilmembers are Radiant Cordero, Esther Kiaaina, Calvin Say,

Augie Tulba, and Andria Tupola.

The returning councilmembers are Brandon Elefante, Carol Fukunaga,Heidi Tsuneyoshi and Tommy Waters.