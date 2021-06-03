Honolulu City Council members express frustration over money for rail project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council vented frustration over money for Honolulu’s rail project, as it weighed whether to pass annual operating and capital budget and bond bills.

“We have to move forward, but much more scaled back. Which will be reflected in the funding of their capital improvement side,” said Calvin Say, Honolulu City Council.

The City charter calls for HART to do annual audits and have periodic capital plans. The council says HART has yet to meet those terms.

HART’s interim director told council members HART has control of its own budget but that it needs the council to approve floating bonds. The operating budget is more than $300 million a year for HART, and the capital budget slates more than $400 million for rail.

A third bill allows more bond borrowing. The council passed all three on Wednesday. Meanwhile, federal funding is frozen until HART submits an approved recovery plan.