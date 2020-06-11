Honolulu City Council looks to keep community food distribution with local produce

With Governor David Ige announcing the extension of Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day travel quarantine for travelers coming from outside of the state, tourism remains on hold.

Now many of Hawaii’s unemployed are staring at a longer time out of work while Honolulu City Coucilmembers theorize that unemployment insurance and the eviction moratorium could run out before the end of the year. Even tighter circumstances for Honolulu families could mean more struggles to put food on the table.

So far, the city has held 11 community food distribution events, giving out more than 500 thousand pounds in local produce, which has in-turn made Hawaii’s farmers $250,000.

“Sustainable agriculture would be a huge area where we know we can get double bang for the buck in terms of providing support immediately to front line communities right now that are dealing with the economic fallout while also keeping an important industry as stable as possible and then hopefully growing it.” Honolulu Chief Resilience Officer Josh Stanbro said.

The industry needs their seeds sown. The Hawaii Farmers Bureu says that with tourism gone, local farmers are losing approximately $2,000,000 a week.

“This community feeding program is essential, it’s key.” Executive Director Biran Miyamoto said.

“Every one of these events we have purchased through this program 40 to 50 thousand pounds of local produce that truly they didn’t have anywhere to go because of the loss of our hospitality industry our food service.”

Many City Councilmembers see agriculture as a large part of our future economy, and asked that farmers be included in the Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund.

“There’s no reason why we can’t have agriculture equal or almost equal at least our tourism industry.” Councilmember Ann Kobayashi said.

The fund is expected to be increased from $25,000,000 to $50,000,000 with requirements eased from the $1,000,000 cap for businesses in yearly revenue to up to $2,000,000. It could also bump the maximum number of employees from 30-per-business to 50.

“If we increase this I look at the numbers of small businesses on Oahu, we’re looking at maybe 500 to 1000 that we may be able to add.”

Many of those businesses could be restaurants, which have also been hit hard by the pandemic.

“Restaurants as well, that have over 30 employees and make over 1 million dollars that don’t qualify and they’re the ones that aren’t buying the produce from the farmers.” City Councilmember Tommy Waters said.

According to HI-EMA, the counties are in charge of community feeding efforts. If that is to be upheld in the months to come, the Hawaii Farm Bureau has this warning:

“If we want to have food tomorrow, next week, next month, next month next year we need to support the farmers right now.” Miyamoto said.

The City Council will now work on recommendations to give to Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s office.