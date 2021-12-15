Honolulu City Council is holding a special meeting on the Red Hill water crisis

Live stream courtesy ‘Ōlelo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, the Honolulu City Council (HCC) held a special meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

The purpose of this meeting was to have a hearing on Bill 48 which was introduced by council member Radiant Cordero and Chair and Presiding Officer Tommy Waters.

There is no greater resource that we must protect than our water,” said Waters.

Honolulu council members began their meeting listening to 35 testimonies from the public who support or disagree with Bill 48.

According to HCC, Bill 48 would require any operator of underground storage tanks with a capacity of 100,000 gallons or more, to obtain a permit from the City. It further stipulates that no permit will be granted unless the applicant proves that the tank or tank system will not leak regulated substances into the environment.

Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella was the third testimony heard by the council members on Wednesday and he said he supports Bill 48.

“This is long overdue — this needs to stop,” said Fevella. “I have a meeting with the governor at 12:00 p.m. on prisons but I am going to bring this up.”

“The Navy is calling this a crisis. This is beyond a crisis,” he added. This is a disaster. I’m going to ask the governor for a disaster proclamation.”

It has been two weeks since the Red Hill military community was notified that a petroleum-like substance was detected in the water samples which were collected by the Navy.

Early last week, the Navy listed 11 communities that are affected by possible water contamination, however, the Army listed 24 military communities impacted by the water crisis in total as of Dec. 13. According to the Army, over 93,000 residents have been affected by this water crisis so far.

Those living with contaminated water have to conserve water by brushing their teeth with bottled water in hand or driving to a shower location listed by the Navy and filling up their water jugs.

Water distribution was established on Dec. 15 in Manana Housing in Pearl City and information was posted on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s (JBPHH) website.

The Army has been proactive in sending out memorandums on Dec. 10 and another one on Dec. 11, authorizing military members, dependents and employees to evacuate their homes. Those living in these communities near Pearl Harbor to Aiea have the option to evaluate their homes until the water crisis is over.

To add to the public’s confusion, on Dec.13, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) released its water sample results from Halawa Shaft, which tested negative for contamination. BWS officials said Halawa Shaft wells currently serve over 450,000 residents.