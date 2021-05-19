Honolulu City Council considers proposal to create Ocean Safety department

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council met on Wednesday, May 19, to consider a proposal that would make the Honolulu Ocean Safety division its own department.

Ocean Safety currently falls under the Department of Emergency Services.

City Council public safety chair Heidi Tsuneyoshi says her proposal would make things like staffing and maintaining lifeguard towers easier.

She says staffing is a concern, especially with Ocean Safety planning to increase its “Dawn to Dusk” program hours starting Thursday, July 1.

“As we’ve known from the history of Ocean Safety, they have asked to have a voice at the table as their own first responder unite and as you previously mentioned they were under parks and rec. So historically, Ocean Safety for the past 100 years has been critically under-represented in their opinion.” Heidi Tsuneyoshi, Honolulu City Council public safety chair

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi ultimately has the authority to reorganize City departments.