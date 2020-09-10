Honolulu City Council Chief Ikaika Anderson is resigning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu City Council Chief Ikaika Anderson announced on Sept. 9 that he will be resigning from his position.

His resignation will take effect at the end of the council meeting scheduled on Sept. 23. Anderson is requesting the council to appoint Andrew Malahoff, who is his chief of staff, as his temporary replacement until the end of his term.

During his announcement, he noted that he takes care of his grandparents but did not elaborate on why he is stepping down.

