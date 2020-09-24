Honolulu City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson has officially resigned

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson officially resigned from his position on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

“This really isn’t aloha,” said Anderson. “It’s a hui hou, until we meet again.”

Anderson announced earlier this month that he was stepping down in order to take care of his aging grandparents, who he says raised him.

“Mahalo to my grandparents, Whitney and Hanny Anderson, for raising me,” he said. “When I came into the world in their 40s, they certainly, I’m sure, weren’t expecting to be raising another child at that age.”

Alan Texeira was named to fill Anderson’s District 3 council seat until the election. Ann Kobayashi was named council chair and Tommy Waters as vice chair.

