Honolulu City Auditor application period extended

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council announced it has extended the application period for the City Auditor position until Friday, June 4.

The City Auditor is responsible for daily executive management of the Office of the City Auditor (OCA).

The OCA is a department-level office that is attached to the legislative branch and is overseen by the City Council. Council chair and presiding officer Tommy Waters says the position is highly specialized and crucial to Honolulu.

“With recovery and restoration of life on Oahu during the pandemic still underway, the search committee asked to extend the deadline to allow more applicants to express interest in this highly specialized, vital position. The Honolulu City Auditor we choose will have depth and breadth of knowledge of best practices in auditing procedures to apply to monitoring the fiscal activities and performance of our city agencies, to ensure compliance with city policies.” Tommy Waters, Honolulu City Council chair and presiding officer

Primary duties of the OCA include “financial audits of the city; performance audits of the funds, programs and operations of any agency or operation of the city as requested by the Council; performance audits as determined by the City Auditor; and follow-up audits and monitoring of compliance with audit recommendations in accordance with government auditor standards,” according to the Honolulu City Council.

Qualified applicants must submit a resume to the Office of the Council Chair by 4:30 p.m. on June 4. A council search committee will review the applicants and forward its recommendation to the City Council.

The Honolulu City Council is hoping to fill the position by July 2021.