Honolulu Chief of Police confirms death of man shot by officer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An officer involved shooting at Hookipa Apartments on the Windward side of Oahu left one man dead, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard confirms.

The incident happened at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28.

In a news conference held Monday evening, Ballard detailed the series of events that led up to the situation. According to HPD, two officers in marked vests, approached a residence on Ahuimanu Road to serve a warrant to a 45-year old man wanted in connection with a kidnapping case.

Ballard says the officers verbally identified themselves and a foot chase ensued soon after. The man then entered a vehicle of which he refused to exit when ordered to by officers on scene.

“The suspect turned on the vehicle, revved the engine and quickly reversed the car,” said the police chief.

The vehicle began to accelerate toward the officers who then discharged their weapons and fired.

Ballard says the vehicle hit two parked cars which were pushed onto the grass. Officers then reportedly broke into the vehicle, pulled the suspect out and proceeded to administer CPR.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died.