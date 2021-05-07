Honolulu CC provides free summer classes, tutoring for Farrington HS students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — W. R. Farrington High School (FHS) ninth graders who faced academic challenges during the pandemic will now be able to take free summer classes at the Honolulu Community College.

The six-week English and math classes, supported by $50,000 from the Harold K.L. Castle Foundation, aim to help students get back on track and will be coupled with intensive tutoring to assist with their success.

The award will also help current FHS students, who are attending school 100% remotely, with tutoring provided by Honolulu CC students.

“The Harold K.L. Castle Foundation is deeply concerned with learning loss due to the pandemic and sought partners to help fill the gap using cost-effective and scalable approaches,” said Alex Harris, Castle Foundation’s Vice President of Programs. “Honolulu Community College’s innovative plan will support Farrington High School students and at the same time help our Honolulu CC student tutors gain valuable teaching experience.”

“We feel a serious responsibility to support students in our community with academic help, especially during this difficult time. We are so grateful to the Harold K.L. Castle Foundation for their generous contribution which allows us to help to prepare future college students via individual tutoring,” added Karen C. Lee, Interim Chancellor for Honolulu CC.

FHS students interested in free summer classes or tutoring should contact their counselor.