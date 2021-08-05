Honolulu BWS crews repairing 15-inch main break on Old Pali Rd.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) are responding to a 15-inch water main break on Old Pali Road on Thursday, Aug. 5.

The main break was reported around 8:20 p.m. Thursday at 3807 Old Pali Rd. and officials said about 100 customers’ water service was being affected.

Officials said the main break is affecting service to customers in the Old Pali Road and Waokanaka Street area.

According to BWS, crews are on site and working to restore service to customers.