Honolulu building plans examiner admits to taking bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu building plans examiner has admitted to taking bribes from a local architect in exchange for expediting his projects.

Kanani Padeken pleaded guilty Wednesday to honest services wire fraud. She says she took bribes from architect William Wong.

Wong pleaded guilty to the same charge during a separate hearing. His lawyer has said he was forced to “pay to play” because of greedy employees at the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting.

Four other current and former employees are charged in the scheme. Prosecutors say Padeken took at least $28,000 in bribes from Wong.

Wong says he also paid a now-retired examiner about $89,000 in bribes.