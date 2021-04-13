Honolulu building inspector pleads not guilty in bribe case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu building inspector is pleading not guilty to bribery allegations.

U.S. prosecutors say Jason Dadez took bribes in exchange for favors such as nullifying a Waikiki building code violation and processing applications for a wall sign at a Waipahu restaurant.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Dadez is among five former and current employees of the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting U.S. prosecutors say took bribes from architects, contractors and others.

An architect and a former building plans examiner have pleaded guilty. Dadez is scheduled to go to trial in June.

He remains on paid leave from the department pending the outcome of his case.