Honolulu bringing ‘Weed and Seed’ back to Chinatown, Kalihi-Palama

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A crime-fighting program that was shut down in May is being brought back.

The “Weed and Seed” program has been around since the ’90s and is committed to fighting crime and establishing positive relationships in the community.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The program had to close due to lack of funds amid the pandemic in May 2020. Officials said on Wednesday, Sept. 8, that the program is back and will focus on the Chinatown and Kalihi-Palama areas.

Police said they have made 24 arrests in Chinatown since July 2021, mainly for drug-related offenses.

“We’re gonna’ try everything we can. We’re getting creative. We’re working with the police department, we filed a nuisance abatement lawsuit the other day after a building owner allowed criminal activity to take place.” Steve Alm, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

To donate or volunteer for the crime-fighting and community-driven program, click here.