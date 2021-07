HONOLULU (KHON2) — All lanes on the H-3 freeway were reopened on Monday, July 12, at 4 a.m.

A joint repair project resulted in the closure of all Honolulu-bound lanes over the weekend.

Portions of the freeway were shut down between the Halekou Interchange in Kaneohe to the Halawa Interchange starting at 8 p.m. Friday night.

There will be another closure during the weekend of July 30.