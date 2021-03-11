Honolulu attempted murder, sex assault suspect seeking bail modification

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Oahu man accused of brutally attacking a woman in a Honolulu high rise in November, 2020, wants the terms and conditions of his bail to be modified.

According to new court documents, the suspect is claiming he was drugged.

Newly released court documents reveal suspect Michael Hirokawa and the victim met at a bar before going to Hirokawa’s residence.

The documents go on to say that the victim poured two glasses of wine, one of which Hirokawa drank. The victim did not drink the wine in the other glass, according to court records.

Records show that lab testing found traces of LSD and Ambien in Hirokawa’s wine glass and that he did not knowingly take the drugs.

The victim was later found bleeding profusely inside an elevator. Hirokawa has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and sexual assault.

He was released after posting $500,000 bail and his trial is scheduled for Monday, May 18.