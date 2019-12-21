Honolulu and Kapolei city lights closing before high wind warning goes into effect

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The city has decided to close the Honolulu and Kapolei city lights display start at 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 20.

The outdoor lights for both displays will be turned off and the city halls will be closed.

Currently, the National Weather Service has a wind advisory in effect for the entire state, which will become a high wind warning starting at 6 p.m. this evening. Honolulu and Kapolei city lights will remain closed until the high wind warning is lifted, which is expected to remain in place through 6 p.m. Saturday.

“According to the National Weather Service, this weather event will likely result in damaging winds Friday night and Saturday, including downed trees and power lines,” said Hiro Toiya, director of the city’s Department of Emergency Management. “Sporadic power outages are also likely, and travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. We want everyone to be safe, so please be aware of your surroundings and don’t take undue risks. Loose objects should also be secured now before the unset of the strongest winds.”

“The Friends of Honolulu City Lights, the co-sponsor of this event, supports the closure as public safety continues to be their top priority,” said Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara.

Both the Honolulu and Kapolei city lights displays run through Sunday, Dec. 29.

Furthermore, a decision on whether to go forward with the “Christmas with the Animals” event scheduled at the Honolulu Zoo Saturday will be made in the morning by zoo staff. The event is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and features zoo animals opening wrapped presents.