Honolulu and Fuzhou City, China to become friendship cities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — About 100,000 face masks and 2,500 pieces of protective clothing have been shipped to China to assist with the Coronavirus outbreak.
They were purchased and donated by the Hawaii Fujian Business Association.
Honolulu and Fuzhou City, China, recently signed a letter of intent to become friendship cities.
