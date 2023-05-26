HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced that the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be reopening Runway 8L on Saturday, May 27.

In October 2022, reconstruction on Runway 8L began which is the primary runway for aircraft arriving into the airport.

“Runway safety is a top priority for our airports,” said HDOT Director Ed Sniffen.

According to HDOT, the project involved constructing a 1,000 lineal-foot stretch of Portland cement concrete at the threshold of the runway. This was joined with 7,500 lineal feet of polymer-modified asphalt.

Runway safety features like edge lights and navigational aids also were upgraded.

“When you have aircraft weighing hundreds of tons carrying hundreds of people, it is crucial that they have a good surface to land on,” explained Sniffen. “We appreciate the patience of the travelers and airlines with the reduced capacity and the hard work put in by our partners to get 8L ready for the summer travel season.”

All aircraft were required to arrive on Runway 4R throughout the construction period. So, the reopening of Runway 8L on Saturday will restore the use of all four runways at the airport.

HDOT said that nightly closures of the 8L runway from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be needed for at least a 140-day period in order to complete all the improvements needed on the runway.

“Runway 8L had to be reconstructed to make sure we can land larger jets on it safely for the state,” said Sniffen on May 8. “We put all of the asphalt binder in the state behind this one project which means that all of the other state projects, county projects and even private projects are on hold until this project is done.”