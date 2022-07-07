HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will receive $10 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation to upgrade its runways, terminal lighting and draining systems.

Sen. Schatz said the funds are part of the $2.8 billion that the state has received from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that President Joe Biden signed into law in November of 2021.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“This new federal funding will support necessary upgrades at HNL, which will improve the airport’s runways, main terminal, and passenger experience.” SEN. BRIAN SCHATZ, A MEMBER OF THE SENATE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE

The funds will be used to repair “142,000 square feet of pavement on terminal roadways, as well as improve draining and lighting systems on the second and third floors of the Ewa and Diamond Head concourses.”

Senator Schatz concluded: “Hawai’i airports will receive at least $246 million in federal funding under the IIJA.”