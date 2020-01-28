Honolulu airport to begin screening for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health in conjunction with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday that screening for the coronavirus will expand to 20 airports with quarantine stations across the country, including the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

The other 19 quarantine stations are located in Anchorage, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Newark, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, San Juan, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. A map of the 20 quarantine stations can be found here.

Scientists use the basic reproduction number, or R0 (pronounced R-not) to measure the average number of people who will catch the disease from one infected person. The coronavirus currently is estimated to have an R0 between 2 and 3, meaning one infected person can be expected to transmit the virus to 2 or 3 people. However, that number is subject to change as more is learned about the virus.

The HDOT Airports Division works closely with @CDCgov and @HIgov_Health regarding the Coronavirus. #HNL is one of 20 airports in the country with a CDC Quarantine Station. HDOTA follows the CDC direction regarding additional screening practices at airports in the state. https://t.co/khBbWVR8TP — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) January 27, 2020

On Monday, the CDC issued a warning to avoid all nonessential travel to China. While the virus continues to spread in China, affecting over 4500 people and counting, only five people in the US have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of the coronavirus: one in Washington, one in Illinois, one in Arizona and two in California.

The CDC stated that the immediate risk in the US is still considered low.