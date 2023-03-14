Hawaiian Airlines at Honolulu Airport on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Spring break is here and the number of travelers are increasing.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, parking lots at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport are filling up.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, these are the current lot updates:

Terminal one: FULL

Terminal two: 148 stalls

International parking garage: 650 stalls

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

DOT is asking travelers to get dropped off if possible.

For more information and to stay up to date, check out HDOT’s Twitter here.