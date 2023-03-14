HONOLULU (KHON2) — Spring break is here and the number of travelers are increasing.
According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, parking lots at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport are filling up.
As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, these are the current lot updates:
Terminal one: FULL
Terminal two: 148 stalls
International parking garage: 650 stalls
DOT is asking travelers to get dropped off if possible.
For more information and to stay up to date, check out HDOT’s Twitter here.