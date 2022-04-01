HONOLULU (KHON2) — After officials said 40,000 gallons of water flooded parts of Daniel K Inouye International Airport on Thursday, crew members worked overtime to replace 9,000 square feet of soaked carpet.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), it caused $75,000 in damage.

“In my 30 years here with the airport, this is the first time I saw something like that happen,” said DOT Airports Deputy Director Ross Higashi. “I think it’s an anomaly, and I don’t think it’s going to happen again, but we got it fixed — that’s the main thing.”

New carpet at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after crews replaced 9,000 square feet of soaked carpet on March 31.

Crew members cleaning up the mess made after water flooded parts of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on March 31.

Crews are repairing the wet carpet and putting in new carpet at the Honolulu Airport on Thursday, March 31. Courtesy of the Department of Transportation.

DOT initially said that flights and businesses were not affected, but it was later reported that multiple Hawaiian Airlines flights were delayed.

Water also went into the area where TSA conducts baggage checks on the first floor. As a result, two bag inspection areas had to be closed down, and K-9s were brought in to help inspect luggage.

DOT said they are not aware of any damaged luggage.

The flooding happened at around 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, at the Neighbor Island Terminal when a clamp broke on the air conditioning system, causing a wall of water to gush from the ceiling in Terminal 1.

The airport AC was operational again by around 8 p.m.