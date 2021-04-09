Honolulu airport Baseyard Facility investigation leads to 3 arrests

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three State workers were arrested due to an ongoing investigation at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport’s Maintenance Baseyard Facility that began on Thursday, April 8.

State sheriffs arrested two men Thursday and another on Friday for second-degree theft.

The Hawaii attorney general’s office says a search warrant was executed Thursday before the first arrests were made.

A witness says dozens of patrol cars were on the scene and officers seized computers, files and equipment

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says officials cannot comment on the matter while the investigation is ongoing.