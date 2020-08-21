Honolulu affordable housing project accepting lottery applications on Aug. 24

An affordable housing project in downtown Honolulu is almost finished, and it needs tenants.

The Queen Emma Apartments are an affordable rental project located at 1254 Queen Emma Street in downtown Honolulu.

Ahe Group, one of Hawaii’s affordable housing developers, will begin accepting lottery applications for its 71 affordable rental units beginning Monday, Aug. 24.

When completed, the Queen Emma building will provide 26 two-bedroom, 13 one-bedroom, and 31 studio units for individuals and families earning up to 60% of the area median gross income (“AMGI”) with four units set aside for extremely low-income individuals and families at 30% of the AMGI.

Interested individuals and families looking to make Queen Emma Apartments their new home can apply online here. Applications will be accepted for two weeks, after which they will begin to be reviewed, ranked and processed for lottery selection.

Selected tenants will be notified by Sept. 30, with the first residents scheduled to move in the middle of October.

After purchasing the building in 2019, Ahe Group, together with its partner Southport Financial Services, has invested more than $39.6 million into the adaptive reuse and construction of the long-abandoned and dilapidated office building to create 71 new, modern apartments which will remain affordable for the next 61 years.

The ground floor features a management office, bike storage, a mail room and retail space.

The second through eleventh floors include residential units, community and exercise rooms, storage lockers, meeting spaces and laundry facilities.

Queen Emma Apartments is Ahe Group’s sixteenth affordable rental property in Hawaii.

