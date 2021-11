HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu officials accidentally set off the city’s emergency sirens about 20 minutes before a monthly test was due to take place.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency says the sirens mistakenly blared at 11:21 a.m.

The city later set off the sirens again at 11:45 a.m. for the regularly scheduled monthly test. The error occurred only on Oahu.

Hawaii’s counties test their emergency sirens at 11:45 a.m. on the first working day of every month.