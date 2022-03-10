HONOLULU (KHON2) — March basketball is just around the corner with basketball fans ready to cheer on their favorite team.

WalletHub, a credit score website, put together a list of best and worst cities for college basketball fans.

There is no denying fans here in Hawaii love and support UH warriors. However, when compared to college basketball fans across the country, UH fans came in close to last.

They compared 292 U.S. cities with at least one college (Division 1) team using nine different metrics.

Their study took into consideration the number of college basketball division teams, performance level of basketball team, number of basketball championship wins and number of college basketball conference regular season championship wins.

They also looked at the number of Hall of Fame head coaches, minimum season ticket price for college basketball game, college basketball and engagement, number of coaches in the past 10 seasons and college basketball stadium capacity.

WalletHub also separated the rankings from large, medium, and small cities. Coming in first for the large cities is Lexington KY, followed by Los Angeles CA, Philadelphia PA, Washington DC, New York NY and Boston MA. On the opposite end, coming in 6th to last is Honolulu.

Despite coming in low on WalletHub’s study, UH has a large fan-base that goes worldwide.

Currently the Warriors are playing in the Big West Conference tournament where they are ranked No. 3.

You can watch their next game against the UC Riverside Bears 6 PM HST streaming on ESPN+.

To read the full list of best and worst cities for basketball fans head to WalletHub’s website.