Honolua Bay shark attack victim identified

Close up of the board involved in a shark incident at Honolua Bay on Dec. 8, 2020. Courtesy DLNR

HONOLUA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 56-year-old man who died as the result of a shark attack at Honolua Bay has been identified.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Maui police (MPD) say the incident happened around 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 8.

The victim, identified by MPD as Robin Warren of Napili, was believed to have been recreationally surfing that day.

Warren sustained several injuries from the incident and was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

After the surgery, the recreational surfer was reported to be in stable condition, but reverted back to critical condition soon after and later died.

The Maui Pro sponsored by Roxy was put on hold as a result of the attack. The surfing competition was originally scheduled to start at 10 a.m. that same day.