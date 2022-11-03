HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honokaa 27-year-old man, Adam Kahekili Kepoo is required to serve 10 years before being eligible for parole, according to Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.

The Hawaii Paroling Authority set Kepoo’s minimum term at 10 years which is the maximum amount of time.

Kepoo will not be eligible for release until April 22, 2031.

Last year in December, Kepoo was sentenced to serve 10 years for seven felony offenses including:

Kidnapping

Terroristic Threatening

Two counts of Felony Abuse of a Family or Household Member

Three counts of Assault in the Second Degree

According to the Hawaii Prosecuting Attorney, all of Kepoo’s crimes were committed against the same woman during their three-month-long relationship.

“Domestic violence is more than mere physical abuse; it is creating a cloud that follows the

victim everywhere and convinces them that they will not be believed, nor can they leave,” said

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Annaliese Wolf. “If there is any lesson to be imparted from this terrible case, it would be that if you see something, say something, and believe what you are being told. Victims need to know they can become survivors.

Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.