Honokaa, Laupahoehoe libraries on Big Island to temporarily change operation hours

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honokaa and Laupahoehoe public libraries on the Big Island will go through a temporary change of hours due to staffing shortages from Friday, Oct. 1, to Saturday, Oct. 23.

According to officials, the Honokaa Public Library will be closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. They will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., as well as on Fridays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Laupahoehoe Public and School Library will be closed on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. They will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, the library will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, the Laupahoehoe Public and School Library will be closed Friday, Oct. 1, and from Monday, Oct. 11, to Wednesday, Oct. 13, officials reported.

“We are working as quickly as possible to restore hours as staffing levels improve,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “We thank the public for their patience and continued support.”

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

Those who would like more information can contact the Honokaa Public Library at 808-775-8881 and the Laupahoehoe Public and School Library at 808-962-2229. Digital services are also available here.