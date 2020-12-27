Honoapliilani Highway contraflowed after brush fire in Olowalu

OLOWALU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police contraflowed Honoapiilani Highway starting at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27 after a brush fire closed the highway for several hours.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26.

Maui fire department says about 758 acres burned as of 8 a.m., and it is 90% contained on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Residents were asked to evacuate. The Red Cross opened a shelter at the Lahaina Civic Center and at the Kihei Community Center for people affected by the fire. The Red Cross says about 138 people used both shelters until the highway opened up after midnight.