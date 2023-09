HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Atlanta man in Hawaii on his honeymoon is now paralyzed after suffering a rare injury while surfing.

Brendan Town has never surfed before, but he was in Hawaii and thought there’s no better place to take a lesson.

Now he is still in Hawaii, in a hospital bed.

“We had a very small wedding and we saved all that money to go out and have a wonderful honeymoon,” said Town.