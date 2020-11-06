Honda to pay Hawaii $14 million settlement over faulty airbags

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Automaker Honda will pay the State of Hawaii $14 million.

It’s part of a settlement tied to a lawsuit that claims that Honda did not disclose safety issues tied to its faulty Takata airbags.

The state alleged that the company knew the airbags were made with chemicals that could act unpredictably, especially in hot and humid climates like Hawaii.

State officials hope to use the money from the settlement to help renters in distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

