Honda to pay Hawaii $14 million settlement over faulty airbags

Local News

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Automaker Honda will pay the State of Hawaii $14 million.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

It’s part of a settlement tied to a lawsuit that claims that Honda did not disclose safety issues tied to its faulty Takata airbags.

The state alleged that the company knew the airbags were made with chemicals that could act unpredictably, especially in hot and humid climates like Hawaii.

State officials hope to use the money from the settlement to help renters in distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories