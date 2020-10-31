Homestead exemption status amended for Kauai residents

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami signed a bill that amends the homestead exemption status for full-time residents of Kauai.

According to Bill No. 2803, residents will have to occupy their homes on the island for at least 270 days and have a valid Hawaii driver’s license, state ID or valid green card. Residents must claim residency in the state with an address on Kauai or be stationed in the county under U.S. military orders.

Residents must also file an income tax return as a resident of the state with a reported Kauai County address the year prior to the effective date of the exemption.

“The County of Kauai homestead exemption provides an exemption amount of $160,000 and qualifies residents for the assessment cap which limits assessed values from varying by more than 3% each year,” wrote county officials.

Non-resident and part-year resident state income tax returns do not qualify for the exemption.

