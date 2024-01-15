HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new trend is sweeping the food world. Making your own sea salt is becoming more and more popular.

Collecting sea water is a tricky thing to since you don’t want to collect contaminated water. So, if you are thinking about embarking on this adventure, then be mindful of health concerns that could arise from contaminated water.

With that in mind, here are few tips you’ll need when considering whether you want to make your own sea salt.

Things to consider

Be mindful of protected areas

As most all residents know, there are certain areas in Hawaiʻi that are protected through laws for conservation purposes. These areas may have restrictions on the collection of natural resources, including seawater. So, be mindful of where you are collecting and how much you are taking.

Be mindful of the environmental impact

Any time we decide to take from the ʻāina or the wai, we need to be mindful of how our consumption will impact the ecosystem. This means that collecting large quantities of seawater could potentially impact Hawaiʻi’s delicate ecosystems. So, when you are collecting, know what impact you are having.

Be mindful of public health regulations

Food regulations have been a tried-and-true method of protecting consumers from health and safety issues that arise with the commercial production of food. Hence, you will need to be mindful of any health regulations there may be.

Be mindful of the purpose for your collection

When you embark on this journey, be mindful that you are collecting sea water for your own personal usage.

More things to consider

For those who love the nuts and bolts of cooking and baking, creating your own salt from seawater can be an interesting and educational process.

However, if you do embark on this journey, there are several safety and health considerations to keep in mind.

Water quality

Ocean pollution can make it difficult to locate an area that is safe to collect seawater. So, be sure the seawater you collect comes from a clean and unpolluted source. Waters that are near cities, industrial areas or marinas are often contaminated with pollutants and should be avoided at all costs.

Purification

Raw seawater contains various impurities and microorganisms. It is important that you filter the water to remove particulate matter. Then, the seawater needs to be boiled to ensure that you kill any bacteria or microorganisms. Boiling is a part of the at-home making process; so, this is covered in the preparation of sea salt.

Legal considerations

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said that collecting small amounts of seawater for personal use is not illegal in Hawaiʻi. To reiterate, it is not illegal to collect small amounts of seawater for personal use.

Health risks and benefits

Homemade sea salt probably will not provide iodine which is a naturally occurring mineral that’s added to commercial table salts to prevent iodine deficiency and to protect thyroid health. Homemade sea salt has the added benefit of trace minerals — much like we see with “Himalayan Salt” — and an enhanced flavor. There is also the control over chemical additives in the salt and the ability to customize the texture and crystal size. It’s also a great way to teach your keiki about cooking, science, history and cultural traditions with the added benefit of maintaining a more sustainable approach to food production.

You can click here for a tutorial on traditional sea salt making in Hawaiʻi and how you can do it in your own kitchen.

So, are you going to start making your own bespoke sea salt?